A summertime staple can be a special treat as part of your recipes. Things are now “peachy keen,” as the juicy fruit can be used in any part of a meal. Check out cooking with peaches in Wednesday’s Food section of the Kenosha News.
Ahead Wednesday for July 19
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRISTOL — An affiliate of Hard Rock International is in negotiations to purchase nearly 60 acres of land located southwest of Interstate 94 an…
Authorities have reported that, despite multiple vehicles sustaining major damage in a crash Friday afternoon, the only injuries reported were…
The 5-year-old boy pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach on Tuesday evening has died.
Racine County DA intends to file multiple felony charges against former Pleasant Prairie public works director
The Racine County District Attorney’s Office intends to file multiple felony charges against former Pleasant Prairie Works Director John Stein…
Thousands of area residents turned out for the whimsical Kenosha Kingfish Legends Weekend Celebrity Softball Game Saturday night.
A local RecPlex fitness trainer is now a national bodybuilding competition winner
One of Kenosha’s most iconic stores will close after 41 years when its owner retires.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police arrested a Kenosha man who was previously convicted of a felony weapons violation after he apparently took a…
The decision comes as Starbucks works to change the company culture under interim CEO Howard Schultz — and as employees across the country vote to unionize.