 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ahead Wednesday for July 5

  • 0

Summer fare bring lighter dishes to tickle your taste buds, including some yummy wraps. Leafy lettuce offers a low-carb vehicle for flavorful meals in recipes featured in this week’s Food section. Check it out in Wednesday’s edition of the Kenosha News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

The state of Wisconsin has revoked the wholesale dealer license for Elkhorn car dealer, Car Rangers LLC, after the dealership was found rolling back odometers and altering titles to reflect lower mileage, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert