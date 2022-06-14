Summertime warmth brings in the fresh fruits and vegetables, and June certainly isn’t an exception. Strawberries are ripe and oh-so-ready for their closeup in our Food section. Check it out in Wednesday’s Kenosha News.
Ahead Wednesday for June 14
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pleasant Prairie police issue nearly 40 tickets in one day resulting from drivers ignoring Sheridan Road closure
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police have a warning for drivers looking to travel on Sheridan Road around barricades for construction of the road…
A man armed with a rifle was confronted and taken into custody by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies at a gas station in Somers Mond…
July 21, 1995—June 8, 2022
Chandra Riberich had led Safe Harbor, the open admission shelter at 7811 60th Ave., for the past six years.
A one vehicle incident at the intersection of Green Bay Rd. and 60th St. ended with a dump truck tipping over and spilling its load of gravel,…
The child then allegedly yelled "she shouldn't have hit my momma," the boyfriend told police.
The trial of a Trevor man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a woman is underway after being delayed by a judge who express…
The Kenosha Police Department responded to the area of Jefferson Elementary School for reports of an armed person in crisis Friday morning.
The jury trial of the man who allegedly shot and seriously injured a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020 is set to begin Monday.
A Milwaukee woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone outside an Uptown convenience store Wednesday.