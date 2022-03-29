 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ahead Wednesday for March 29

  • 0

Check out a meatless wonder: Tossing smoked tofu in cornstarch then pan-frying makes the tofu super crispy. Check out the recipe and also one for some yummy garlic shrimp in Wednesday’s Food section in the Kenosha News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert