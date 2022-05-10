Who doesn’t love some fresh baked bread? This week we say its time for Carb lovers to rise up and try some new recipes. Also you can try out our chicken tacos with brussels sprouts. Check them out in Food in Wednesday’s Kenosha News.
Ahead Wednesday for May 10
