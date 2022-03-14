Air Quality Improvement Program extended for Kenosha Area Transit

Kenosha Area Transit has received approval from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Federal Transportation Administration to extend ITS Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program grant through 2023.

The funds are used locally to extend bus service, according to Nelson Ogbuagu, the city’s transit director. Among them are extensions of routes to run later, until midnight in some cases. It also helps pay for the Amazon express bus service route, and one to the industrial park in Pleasant Prairie. Another, to Walmart, is planned depending on staffing.