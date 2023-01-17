 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alandus Marjithomas Grandberry

Alandus Marjithomas Grandberry

Alandus Marjithomas Grandberry, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, and intimidate victim/use or attempt force.

