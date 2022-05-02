Alker holds off Stricker

Steven Alker returned from a two-hour rain delay by playing a six-hole stretch in 6-under par on the back nine to race past Steve Stricker, close with a 6-under 66 and win the Insperity Invitational on Sunday in The Woodlands, Texas for his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Alker had to make a pair of tough par saves to close out the front nine at The Woodlands and stay one shot ahead of Stricker, who was playing for the first time in six months.

Alker birdied three straight holes starting at No. 11, and then he effectively put the tournament away by rolling in an eagle putt on the par-5 15th to build a four-shot lead.

Stricker, a native of Edgerton, Wis., and Brandt Jobe each shot 70 and tied for second, four shots behind. Alker finished at 18-under 198.

Stricker was hospitalized late last year when his liver count plunged and his white blood cell count spiked. He lost 25 pounds and was worried about his strength and endurance in his first competition since Oct. 10.

The winning Ryder Cup captain held up fine. He just couldn't hang with Alker.

“I felt my game got a little bit better every day,” Stricker said.

Stricker came away feeling good about his game, but uncertain whether he will play next week in Atlanta or take a week off before the first of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions.

“If you would have saw me where I was a month ago to where I am today, that’s what makes me happy because I’ve come a long ways in just a month,” Stricker said. “If I can keep kind of getting stronger and progressing the next month, I’ll be all right.”

• Jon Rahm could have done without the stress he faced over the final two hours in the Mexico Open in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. It still was worth it to pick up his first victory since the U.S. Open last summer.

Rahm rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole to pull out of a four-way tie for the lead, and he had to make two tough pars and a finish more nervy than he expected.

The relief and satisfaction was evident when he tapped in for par on the final hole at Vidanta Vallarta for a one-shot victory. He pumped his arm and then pounded his fist downward, and at point he looked skyward and exhaled.

“Today was a battle,” Rahm said. “But I got it done.”

Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, while Kurt Kitayama birdied the final hole from a back bunker for a 68. They tied for second.

• Marina Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title, breaking a tie with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and parring the final two holes for a one-stroke victory over Jin Young Ko in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Three strokes behind Hannah Green entering the round, Alex closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 10-under 274 at hilly and windy Palos Verdes Golf Club.

The top-ranked Ko also shot a 66. She finished about an hour before Alex in the first-year event that wrapped up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-tournament West Coast swing.

Baseball

The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urías from the injured list.

Ureña, 30, signed with the Brewers before the season and went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances. He went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season in 26 games, including 18 starts.

He has a career record of 36-54 with a 4.76 ERA. Ureña pitched for the Miami Marlins from 2015-20.

Urías, 24, entered the season as the Brewers’ likely starting third baseman but hasn’t played yet because of a quadriceps injury. He has spent the last several days on a rehabilitation assignment with Milwaukee's Double-A affiliate in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Urías batted .249 with a .345 on-base percentage, 23 homers and 75 RBIs in 150 games last season while playing third base, shortstop and second base.

Football

The Chicago Bears released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday, two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.

New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract.

The Bears acquired Foles — the Super Bowl 52 MVP for Philadelphia — from Jacksonville in March 2020. Trubisky started the first two games that year.

Foles replaced him during a comeback win at Atlanta, then went 2-5 starting the next seven games. Trubisky went back into the starting lineup with Foles nursing a hip and glute injury.

Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.

