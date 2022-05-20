 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-County Boys Basketball Roster

58th Annual Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Player;Pos.;Ht.;Yr.;Team

Andrew Alia;G/F;6-3;Sr.;St. Joseph

Jalen Carlino;G;6-0;Sr.;Bradford

Kenny Garth;SF;6-3;Sr.;Central

Devin Griffin;PG;5-11;Sr.;Central

Keviyon Price;C;6-6;Sr.;Bradford

Jack Rose;SG;6-4;Sr.;Central

Bryce Wallace;F;6-8;Sr.;Indian Trail

SECOND TEAM

Player;Pos.;Ht.;Yr.;Team

Wyatt Anderson;PF;6-4;Jr.;Central

Jalani Hudnall;G;6-0;Sr.;Tremper

Sam Jennings;G/F;6-0;Jr.;Christian Life

Caiden Lecce;PG;5-11;Sr.;St. Joseph

Ryan Strutz;G;6-0;Sr.;Shoreland Lutheran

Jamisen Young;PG;6-0;Jr.;Bradford

HONORABLE MENTION

Nick Andrews, Sr., Indian Trail; Alex Ballard, Sr., Indian Trail; Will Barris, So., Christian Life; Jake Christiansen, Jr., Wilmot; Nolan Cipov, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Anthony Corona, Jr., Wilmot; Jake Harvey, Sr., Bradford; DeAndre Hayes, Jr., Reuther; Jack Helzer, Jr., Christian Life; Jermarion Jones, Jr., Reuther; Eric Kenesie, So., St. Joseph; Josh Krueger, Sr., Tremper; Kameron Lakes, Sr., Bradford; Kamauri Leavell, So., Reuther; Antonio Moyao, Jr., Shoreland Lutheran; Luke Schuler, Jr., St. Joseph; Will Starks, Jr., Tremper.

