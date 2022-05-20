All-County Boys Basketball (SECOND TEAM FOR PRINT)

Like the first-team roster, the six-player second team on year's 58th annual Kenosha News All-County Boys Basketball Team was also laden with experienced players.

St. Joseph senior Caiden Lecce, Tremper senior Jalani Hudnall and Shoreland Lutheran senior Ryan Strutz all closed their high school careers with second-team All-County nods, while Central junior Wyatt Anderson, Christian Life junior Sam Jennings and Bradford junior Jamisen Young also got second-team nods this season.

This was the first All-County selection for Hudnall, Strutz, Anderson and Young, while Lecce and Jennings both moved up to the second team after being honorable mention picks last season. Lecce was also an honorable mention pick as a sophomore two seasons ago.

Here's a look at the six players chosen for the All-County second team:

Wyatt Anderson, Central

Stats: 7.0 points, 6.8 rebounds per game; 51 steals, 12 blocks; shot 51.6% (65-of-126) from the field.

Honors: All-Southern Lakes Conference (honorable mention).

Lowdown: The 6-foot-4 junior forward provided the Falcons with a consistent and efficient interior presence in their run to the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament. ... Led the team and ranked tied for fifth in the SLC in rebounding, was tied for second in the conference in steals and also ranked fourth on the team in scoring while shooting over 50% from the field. ... Scored in double figures seven times this season, including a season-high 17 in a season-opening win at Racine St. Catherine's on Dec. 4, and also had three double-doubles.

Coach's comment: "Does whatever it takes to win," Central coach James Hyllberg said. "Will out-hustle anyone on the court. Continuous motor and fearless, loves to rebound."

Jalani Hudnall, Tremper

Stats: 14.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game; 38 made 3-pointers.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (honorable mention).

Lowdown: The senior guard had a strong season for the Trojans, ranking second on the team and 11th in the SEC in scoring and seventh in the conference with 38 made 3-pointers. ... Scored 20 or more points four times this season, including a season-high 28 in a four-point win at Indian Trail on Feb. 1. ... Made at least three 3s in a game eight times this season, including five in a double-overtime time win over Bradford on Dec. 8 and five in a loss to Oak Creek on Jan. 14. ... Also a standout pitcher/infielder/outfielder on the Tremper baseball team who was named honorable mention All-County in that sport as a junior last season. ... Will play baseball in college next season at NAIA William Penn in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Coach's comment: "I absolutely loved coaching Jalani," Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. "He's definitely a coach's player. Really a leader that leads by example, and over the last two years that I had an opportunity to coach him, he strived to get better every single day. Our coaching staff just loved this kid. I think he has an extremely bright future, now focusing on baseball and playing in college at William Penn. So I'm extremely proud of him and wishing him all the success."

Sam Jennings, Christian Life

Stats: 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game; 24 made 3-pointers.

Honors: All-Midwest Classic Conference (honorable mention).

Lowdown: The junior wing had a strong all-around season for the Eagles, serving as team captain and leading the team in scoring and ranking 10th in the Midwest Classic in rebounding. ... Scored in double figures 11 times this season, including a season-high 28 in a loss to Salam School on Jan. 14. ... Also finished with two double-doubles and had three or more steals in a game five times.

Coach's comment: "Sam Jennings rose to the occasion and demonstrated he is capable of putting his team on his back and pulling the Eagles through some tough competition this season," CLS coach Duke Montgomery said. "Leading the Eagles in scoring and placing in the top 10 in scoring in the Midwest Classic Conference, Sam is positioning himself nicely to be a force to be reckoned with next season."

Caiden Lecce, St. Joseph

Stats: 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game; 36 steals; shot 51.4% (132-of-257) from the field.

Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (second team).

Lowdown: A smooth left-hander, the senior point guard was one of the state's top ball-handlers this season and finished off a fantastic four-year varsity career with the Lancers by helping lead them to their first WIAA Division-4 regional title since 2013. ... Compiled a total of 74 assists to just 30 turnovers and also grabbed 36 steals while shooting over 50% from the field. ... Scored in double figures 20 times this season, including a season-high 20 in a win over state-ranked St. Thomas More on Jan. 18. ... Will play at NCAA Division III UW-Eau Claire next season after finishing his four-year St. Joseph varsity career with 929 points, 220 rebounds, 208 assists and 98 steals.

Coach's comment: "Caiden is a great young man," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "It was a blessing to coach him and to see him improve as the year went on. He has a bright future and can't wait to follow him during his college career."

Ryan Strutz, Shoreland Lutheran

Stats: 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game; 30 steals, 23 made 3-pointers; shot 79.6% (82-of-103) from the free-throw line.

Honors: All-Metro Classic Conference (second team).

Lowdown: The guard had a great senior season for the Pacers, leading the team in scoring and finishing second in rebounding and third in assists. ... Shot nearly 80% from the free-throw line and just under 45% from the field overall. ... Scored in double figures 16 times this season, including a season-high 25 in a three-point loss to Racine St. Catherine's on Jan. 14. ... Also scored 19 in his final high school game, a triple-overtime loss to Lake Mills in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal on March 1.

Coach's comment: "Ryan was our leader on and off the court, both verbally and by example," Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said. "He was a complete team player. He also led us defensively by taking numerous charges per game. We were competitive in a large number of our games."

Jamisen Young, Bradford

Stats: 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game; 57 steals.

Honors: All-Southeast Conference (third team).

Lowdown: The junior point guard had a second straight standout varsity season for the Red Devils, ranking fourth in the SEC in both steals and assists. ... Scored in double figures 11 times this season, including a season-high 19 in a loss at Franklin on Feb. 4. ... Dished out a season-high six assists in a one-point win at Oak Creek on Dec. 10 and nabbed a season-high six steals in a win over Young Coggs Prep on Jan. 19.

Coach's comment: "I haven’t watched anyone the last two years disrupt offenses like Jamisen," Bradford coach Greg Leech said. "His athletic ability is off the charts. There is nothing more exciting than watching Jamisen attack 84 feet in either direction."

