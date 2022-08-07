Allan and Shirley Kirchner to mark 75th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16

Allan and Shirley Kirchner of Bristol will mark their 75th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16.

Allan Kirchner met Shirley Krahn at church. They were married on Aug. 16, 1947. They have been lifelong Kenosha County residents.

They have two children: Phyllis and Don Farm of Bristol; and Gerald and Connie Kirchner of Bristol. They have five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Allan worked as a dairy farmer until 1962. He then worked for the Kenosha County Highway Department, retiring in 1989. Shirley worked for Bristol Oaks from 1962 to 1992.

They are lifelong members of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bristol.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Strong faith and a close family.