Alligator found on Kenosha's north side

KPD Facebook alligator

A KPD officer holds up the alligator found wandering Kenosha's north side Tuesday morning.

 KPD Facebook page

Kenosha Police found and captured an alligator wandering the streets of Kenosha’s north side on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

KPD turned the alligator over to a reptile sanctuary, according to the KPD Facebook page.

