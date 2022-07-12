Alligator found on Kenosha's north side

Kenosha Police found and captured an alligator wandering the streets of Kenosha’s north side on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.
KPD turned the alligator over to a reptile sanctuary, according to the KPD Facebook page.
