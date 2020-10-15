Amid pandemic, Wisconsin records sees 3 percent drop in public school enrollment

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Thursday a 3 percent drop in enrollment in public schools across the state for the 2020-2021 school year.
The department recorded a 0.4 percent drop in student enrollment between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. The drop in public school district enrollment for 2020-2021 is 25,232 students, totaling 818,922 students attending school districts statewide.
The 3 percent drop in enrollment could affect how much state money goes to districts. Schools are already in a financial pinch because of the extra costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic, such as more laptops and internet hotspots for students, and cleaning supplies.
Some state aid funds to districts are doled out on a per pupil basis, while other state funding is based on a three-year, rolling enrollment average.
DPI School Financial Services Director Dan Bush said the largest factor driving the drop in enrollment was a significant decline in 4K and kindergarten students. That age group is not required for school attendance, as are their older counterparts in grades 1-12.
“Parents did have the option of holding their [4K and kindergarten] students back this fall,” Bush said during a press conference. “Obviously more of them did in comparison to past years.”
The Department Parental Education Options Director Chanell Crawford said private schools also saw a decline in 4K, but increases in kindergarten enrollment as well as grades 1-12. However, those increases were lower than recent years.
“We’re seeing some of the same trends in the private School Choice program,” Crawford said, adding DPI won’t have specific numbers on enrollment for those programs for a few weeks.
In Madison, which lost more than 1,000 students this year, the change seems to have put the district in a more financially favorable position for state general aid — also known as equalization aid.“It shouldn’t be a surprise that last spring [the COVID-19 pandemic] created issues with school district budgets,” Bush said. “Whatever impact to district budgets that happened last year from March through June, some areas saving, some areas spending more money, that basically created more of a variance between the budget data and the year-end actuals that we got in August and September.”
In the past five school years, public school enrollment in Wisconsin as a whole has dropped between 2,000 and 4,000 students each year, or a decline of less than half a percentage point annually.
Across the state, only 72 of the 421 school districts saw a year-over-year increase in enrollment. The McFarland School District, which hosts several online charter schools, posted the largest raw growth by adding 1,021 students to its headcount, or an increase of 20percent.
Wisconsin’s five largest school districts — Kenosha, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine — cumulatively saw a 7,003-student drop in enrollment. Kenosha reported the largest year-over-year percentage drop out of the five districts at 7 percent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!