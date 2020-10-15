Amid pandemic, Wisconsin records sees 3 percent drop in public school enrollment

The Department Parental Education Options Director Chanell Crawford said private schools also saw a decline in 4K, but increases in kindergarten enrollment as well as grades 1-12. However, those increases were lower than recent years.

“We’re seeing some of the same trends in the private School Choice program,” Crawford said, adding DPI won’t have specific numbers on enrollment for those programs for a few weeks.

In Madison, which lost more than 1,000 students this year, the change seems to have put the district in a more financially favorable position for state general aid — also known as equalization aid.“It shouldn’t be a surprise that last spring [the COVID-19 pandemic] created issues with school district budgets,” Bush said. “Whatever impact to district budgets that happened last year from March through June, some areas saving, some areas spending more money, that basically created more of a variance between the budget data and the year-end actuals that we got in August and September.”

In the past five school years, public school enrollment in Wisconsin as a whole has dropped between 2,000 and 4,000 students each year, or a decline of less than half a percentage point annually.