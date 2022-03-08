Ammon: Embargoing Russian oil

If you're concerned about rising gas prices from the US cutting off Russian oil exports, then you need to revisit Neville Chamberlain's response to Adolph Hitler at Munich in 1938.

The "peace in our time" appeasement Chamberlain secured lasted just one year and led directly to the invasion of Poland and the outbreak of World War II.

Whatever happens to the price of a gallon of gas at the pump, it's what we must pay to aid Ukraine. That's the cost of preserving democracy. It is the price of freedom.

Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant

