Amy for April 15

We live in a suburban area and (so far) have not dealt with many severe cases of the virus in our county.

Our problem seems dumb, considering how serious things are right now but my husband and I are both working full time from our home offices, while our kids have all (unfortunately) been furloughed from their jobs.

We understand that they have all been very thrown by recent events, but overall -- as a group -- they aren't stepping up at home.

I end my workday and enter the main part of the house to be greeted by three adults, all lounging and comfy, and waiting for dinner. The sink is full of snacking dishes. You get the picture.

What can we do to turn this around? -- Overworked

Dear Overworked: It's time to have a family meeting. Because of the (so-far) fairly open-ended aspect of our mutual national confinement, you should all assume that it will last longer than you think. This is not a vacation. It is not spring break from college. This is real life.

Develop a chore chart. Ask people to volunteer for various tasks (including cooking dinner), on a schedule. Tell them all quite clearly that they have until 5 p.m. to lie in their own filth, but that at the end of each workday, you expect to emerge from your office into a tidy house.