Amy for April 16

Healthy social distancing dictates that volunteers cannot closely connect with clients in the way they are used to doing, but these volunteers are valued "first responders," as they visit elders whose own family members may not be able to get to them because of the current travel restrictions.

To help those on the other end of the generational spectrum, Save the Children is partnering with No Kid Hungry to distribute funds to local communities in order to ensure that the estimated 22 million schoolchildren who rely on school lunches for daily nutrition have access to food during this pandemic.

Check Savethechildren.org to see how you can help.

Dear Readers: I recently heard from Karl Pillemer, author of "30 Lessons for Living: Tried and True Advice from the Wisest Americans." (2011, Avery). Pillemer, a professor of gerontology at Weill Cornell Medicine, interviewed over 1,000 elders for his 10-year research project. This is a great time to absorb some of the lessons they imparted.

Following is an excerpt from a recent interview with the Cornell Chronicle. Pillemer notes: "The elders can provide us with the long view, confirming in a literal sense that 'this, too, shall pass.'"