Amy for April 21

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been friends with "Sandy" and "Keith" for years. We truly consider them to be family.

A few weeks ago, my wife and I had a miscarriage, which deeply impacted my faith.

My wife was upset and confused by my reaction and wanted to talk with our closest friends about it.

Sandy and Keith said that we could come to their house to meet with them. When we were getting ready to leave, they called and said that Sandy wouldn't be able to talk because she wasn't feeling well. She had flu symptoms and was worried she might have COVID-19.

My wife really wanted Sandy's guidance. We reiterated how important our issue was. We understood that Sandy was sick, but we were willing to get sick ourselves in order to talk with them both.

Sandy wouldn't budge, and we ended up seeking help elsewhere.

Over the course of the following week my wife texted Sandy that we were offended that she was not willing to meet with us. Sandy insisted that she felt "burned out" by help she gave to others, in addition to being sick. We felt that the deep need we had should override her other concerns.