Amy for April 28

Dear Amy: How should I have handled my neighbor having an Easter party, despite a shelter-in-place order in our state?

From my backyard, my husband and I could clearly tell that they had multiple people over.

I emailed the neighbor and asked him to please consider refraining from having guests over, as it's in violation of the order and increases the risk for COVID in our neighborhood. I asked him at the very minimum to have his guests sit away from our shared property line.

He replied that they are doing their best and that I am violating their privacy by "actively listening in on a private interaction on their property."

Amy, my son is in an at-risk group. Furthermore, violations of the order are a class C misdemeanor (They know this).

I wrote again to explain my son's situation and tried to de-escalate the situation, but I got no response.

How should I have handled this? Should I have kept my mouth shut, despite the danger to my child?

Do I need to be uncomfortable every time I'm in my own backyard now? I'm so stressed and upset by this. I have to live adjacent to these people, who obviously only care about themselves. -- Quarantine Nagging Nellie