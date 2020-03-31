Amy for April 8

So much of what I've read online about Asperger's matches up to our experiences, and it would explain so much that has been odd, hurtful and frustrating for me over these years of marriage.

Should I share this possibility with him, and if so, how, and then -- what next? -- Wondering Wife

Dear Wondering: Asperger's is not an illness or disease. It is simply a unique way of thinking, seeing, and interacting.

Yes, you should share your insight with your husband. Manage your expectations when you do.

You have to imagine that your husband might wonder why his own (normal, to him) behavior has been misinterpreted by you -- and others -- throughout his lifetime.

I have heard from many people over the years who say that an adult diagnosis of Asperger's has been revelatory and ultimately liberating.

Don't present this as: "Ah-ha! I finally know what's WRONG with you!" Pose this as a possibility: "I've been reading about Asperger's. Have you ever read about it? Some of this information reminded me of you, and I feel like I understand you a little better."

