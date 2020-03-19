Amy for April 3

Dear Amy: I wish I could undo some of the terrible mistakes I've made.

My daughter hasn't spoken to me in years.

When she was very young, I divorced her dad and moved hundreds of miles away. I married a man with two sons and a parenting method that I didn't agree with, but I felt trapped with him -- the way I'd felt trapped with her dad. We were together for 10 years.

I waited until after my daughter graduated from high school, and then I separated from her stepfather. It was very difficult to live on my own and we ended up getting back together. It was more out of convenience than anything.

When I told my daughter that I was getting back together with him, she blew up and told me that her stepbrother had drugged and raped her several times. I was in complete shock! She has not spoken to me since then.

I think about her every day. I stalk her on Facebook (with an unrecognizable profile) just so I can see her life. I can't be a part of her life because she has blocked me. This estrangement breaks my 83-year-old mother's heart, and I would like to see us all together again. -- Regretful