Amy for April 4

I hope you spoke your mind (to him and his "bride") when you learned that his previous extravaganza was a scam, and I wonder if you like or respect him enough to continue to have a close relationship with him.

It must be tempting to punish him for his previous behavior, but it is important to remember that he isn't the only person participating in this wedding. His bride should be presumed innocent (until proven to be equally craven).

If you attend, a modest gift is called for. If you don't attend, you're off the hook.

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for almost seven years. He has seven sisters (he is the only male in the family). He has one sister who always has to be the center of attention at family gatherings.

It's so damn annoying! She always has to bring up the expensive family trips she has planned for the summer, and is always bragging about how good she has it, as if to say, "Don't you wish your husband was rich like mine?"

She acts like a snotty, spoiled teenager.

I would like to scream and tell her to shut up! If I sit down with one of his other sisters, she butts right into our conversation because she's "assuming" that I'm talking smack about her.