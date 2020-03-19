Amy for April 1

Therapy is not easily accessible in my rural area, so I'm left to my own devices.

What advice can you provide that may warm my heart toward the very few that have loved me? -- Heart Two Sizes Too Small

Dear Heart: You already seem to have a lot of insight about your challenging past. You have made the connection between the neglect you suffered as a child and your own hesitance (or inability) to express affection toward family members. Insight is a positive start, and you can definitely continue to grow and change.

As a child, your emotional needs weren't met. Your mother abandoned you and then the other adults in your life didn't provide an emotionally safe and nurturing environment.

To love others fully, you have to learn to fully love yourself. Loving yourself doesn't mean you are arrogantly declaring how great you are, but that you are learning to accept and embrace your own vulnerability, owning your own mistakes, and leaning into your determination to do better. Your very efforts toward healing and self-love should be considered your first triumph.