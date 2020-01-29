Amy for Feb7

Please, attempt to communicate about this further. His niece could be taking advantage of him. A total stranger could also be taking advantage of him. Has he been able to verify that the person asking for (and receiving) this money is actually his niece? You might be able to help him verify the identity of the person receiving the money. If this is his niece, a red flag would be if she insists that he keep these transactions a secret from her other family members. Encourage him to talk with his brother about this situation. If the niece does have a drug problem, money from Fred could make matters worse for her.