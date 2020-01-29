Amy for Jan29

He “loathes the Democratic party.” That’s covering a pretty broad spectrum, but according to you, he hates the ideology — not necessarily the people.

You, however, seem to say that you ought to reject any individual who supports the current administration. You’ve made an exception for two people — both of whom you love. So, if you love a person, you will give them a pass regarding their political beliefs.

Headed into this heated political year, ask yourself: What if I loved everyone? What if I reflexively loved everyone, and let everyone into my life, even people who hold opinions I loathe?

Granted, there are people who espouse hatred and violence toward fellow humans. If you believe that support for the administration automatically places your boyfriend into this category, then you should steer clear of him.

One of the (many) unfortunate aspects of the current political divisiveness in our country is the way both sides characterize the other as “bad, evil, disgusting,” etc. Because this is the incendiary language the president uses, the country seems to have followed suit. But, maybe you’re better than that. And maybe your guy is, too.