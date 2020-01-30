Amy for Jan30

I obviously dropped the ball when raising her to correct these habits early on, and now find myself being embarrassed to eat with her.

Is it appropriate as a parent to insert myself at this point?

We talk very carefully about these topics and she says she is expressing her own “style” in dressing and has acknowledged wanting to slow down the speed of her eating, but there have not been any improvements.

Do I stay out of this or do I gently insert myself? — Judgmental and Concerned Parent

Dear Judgmental: No, you should not comment on your daughter’s style of dress. She likely sees a mirror each day and is making choices.

However, I do think you should continue to prompt her about her eating style. None of us eats in front of a mirror. She says she is working on some of her habits. If a parent can’t occasionally act as a “reflection,” in a nonjudgmental but concerned way, then no one can.

Dear Amy: I did not like your answer to “Worried,” who was saddled with horrible stepchildren. You asked her, “Where’s your empathy?”

Why did you support these awful, rude young adults over the person they were mean to? — Horrified

Dear Horrified: “Worried” had been in the lives of these young adults for almost 10 years. I suggested that she reflect on the role she might have had in how they turned out, and that more compassion (and less harsh judgment) might yield a better result.

