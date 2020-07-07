Amy for July 7

Dear Slow it Down: If you hold the lease on an apartment and are paying the rent, you have the right to insist that your son get a different roommate—preferably someone who also goes to his school. However, understand that the roommate you know (his girlfriend, who is nice, stable, also going to college nearby) might be a much better bet than the roommate you don’t know. Your son’s girlfriend might continue to be a good and stabilizing influence for him. It seems that she has been, so far.

If you are very much against them living together, then you should put your foot down and deny them this arrangement.

However, both of these young people are leaving home, and if they are determined to be together and stay together—they will. They will either live together—with you knowing about it, or they will simply cohabit for at least part of the time (as many 20-year-olds have done) and keep it a secret from you.

I believe it should be up to the two of them to make the ultimate decision. Yes, they are young—but if they have made a mistake they will have to cope with the consequences.