Amy for March 3

Dear Caring: You should be gently and kindly honest. You can expect her feelings to be hurt, but she is laboring under a worse assumption than the reality would reveal.

I suggest that you say to her, "This is hard for me to say, but I believe people don't want to visit because of the condition of your house. You know how picky and antiseptic Americans are, and I think this is why people don't come over more often. Your house is very different from what I'm used to, and I've definitely noticed that over the years, but I don't care about it as much as other people might. But this is NOT a personal thing. Everybody adores you. I want to assure you how loved you are! I hope you know that." You could then offer to help her, if she asks for help. Otherwise, stay close and stay kind.

This message is both hard to deliver, and hard to hear. I'd love to hear from readers who might have been on the receiving end of this sort of challenging feedback.

Dear Amy: I am currently not in school, so I let my (former) good friend borrow an expensive graphing calculator for a semester. I was very clear that I value the calculator and that I expected it back when the semester was over.