Amy for March 19

Dear Amy: I am a 16-year-old girl and have a part-time job as a babysitter. Every day is an adventure. Their life is much different from mine, and I've enjoyed learning about them.

Recently, I have become aware of their stereotypes about Hispanics. Coming from a Hispanic family (although my skin is white), I get offended by this.

Recently, while walking home, a van with Hispanic men passed by. One of the boys made a comment about how these men had "probably just robbed a house."

I was shocked and didn't know what to say. Is it my place to say anything? Should I talk to their mom? -- Confused

Dear Confused: You should correct the kids when you are with them, because you are in charge. This includes comments they may make about old people, overweight people, or offensive race-based remarks like the one you witnessed.

It's OK to say, "Hey guys, it's not nice, and it's not fair to make assumptions about people. You seem to think all Hispanic people are bad or scary, but you're wrong. I don't want to hear you talk like that again about people you don't even know."