Amy for March 28

Dear Amy: For the past few months, I have been dating a guy who (I thought) could be "the one."

Tonight, he told me that instead of just being married one time (for 18 years), he was actually married a second time (for two years). This came out of nowhere. I was totally aware of his first marriage and two kids, but was completely blindsided by the revelation of the second marriage (which in his words was a horrendous mistake).

I don't know why he wasn't honest from the beginning, and I am concerned he only brought this up to save our relationship.

Yes, I see the many red flags, but keep seeing his "good side." It's what I tend to do, and I do it well.

I understand him wanting to get everything out in the open now. I want to encourage his honesty, but should I be concerned that it took so long to share this two-year marriage with me?

We have been super-open and honest about everything, or so I thought.

How do I move on trusting that there is no other shoe to drop?

Do I need to calm down? OR is this the brightest shade of red on a flag yet? -- Florida Flag Girl

Dear Flag: You might receive some clarity by looking at this differently.