Amy for March 16

Dear Amy: I have a friend who is the father of a 12-year-old son. My friend's son's bedroom is filled with stuffed animals. These are not "guy" toys, but pink, yellow, orange, etc., stuffed animals. We have tried to tell the dad that this is not appropriate for a young man, but he just scoffs at us. There are hundreds of these stuffed animals in this child's room.

What are your thoughts? -- Wondering Friend

Dear Wondering: My thoughts are that hundreds of any toy is too much for a child to possess, but it's not for you to judge the type of toys this child collects. It's also not for you to judge whether stuffed animals are sufficiently masculine for someone else's child to play with.

If this dad seeks out your counsel on the quantity and quality of his son's toys, then go for it. Otherwise, you should keep your views to yourself.

Dear Amy: We have a grandson who, when he was 12, not only had lots of stuffed animals but also carried one around with him everywhere. This drove my husband crazy.