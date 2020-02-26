Amy for March 2

Even if you are not in recovery, this would be a gift for them.

Dear Amy: I've been with my boyfriend for two and a half years. He was married before and had children with his ex-wife (they are adults, now).

The marriage ended almost 10 years ago, when she told him she had been having an affair.

My issue is that his family continues to invite her to family functions -- not just major holidays, but birthdays and such.

I have nothing against her -- it just feels wrong!

Am I wrong if I tell them that as long as they continue to invite her to events, we will not attend?

My boyfriend is too nice to tell his family it bothers him, although in my opinion he shouldn't have to. -- Savvy Girlfriend

Dear Savvy: Are you the boss of your boyfriend -- and his family? Do you get to dictate the terms of their socializing?

You don't have anything against this woman; your boyfriend's family obviously don't have anything against her, and your boyfriend likely doesn't care one way or the other, because if he really did, he would give them the message that he didn't want to socialize with his ex.