Amy for March 6

Topics run the gamut from information in the news to details about my relatives. This has gotten worse over time. Sometimes our "conversations" seem like an interrogation. He does not converse with others in this way.

Recently, I returned home after driving seven hours to arrange an assisted-living facility for my mom -- an emotionally draining experience.

Upon entering the house, I was confronted with intense questioning about issues surrounding my mother's trust and estate. I felt like getting back in the car and driving away.

The next morning, I told him that his way of welcoming me home was highly undiplomatic, and that intensely questioning someone is not carrying on a conversation.

We are both 65, I am fully retired, he is partially retired, and we do not have financial stress. I do not have secrets from him, and we trust each other completely.

What gives? -- Interrogated

Dear Interrogated: This might be a sign of a cognitive problem, except your husband doesn't seem to do this with other people.

Arriving home from a stressful trip -- not to a greeting but an interrogation -- is not the best way for him to love you. Point this out during a calm moment.