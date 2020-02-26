Amy for march 4

She is bipolar and needs her sleep.

We live in a small tri-level home and I was not sure how this would work!

The MIL could not go to her son's or her husband's family to stay, either (a very strange situation).

We weren't sure what to do, so we offered to give them the house -- they could divide up the three bedrooms as they saw fit, and we would stay in a hotel.

Well, they didn't come. It was very sad for me.

Do you think we were out of line? -- Sad Mom and Nana

Dear Sad: You offering your entire home to this group was not out of line -- it was very generous. You should assume that your son simply couldn't face the prospect of putting you out of your house during the visit.

I hope you can approach this with compassion toward this family. Yes, you are sad that they couldn't visit. But they have a lot on their plate, and it sounds as if they are doing their best.

Dear Amy: As a six-time Grammy, I appreciated your response to the "Loving Grandma," who asked about disciplining grandchildren in her home.

Yes, we need to reinforce parent's rules and play as a team for the kids.