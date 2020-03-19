Amy for March 30

Dear Readers: Because of syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks in advance of publication. Due to this time lag, the Q&A's will not reflect the latest information about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

As of this writing, Americans have started a program of social distancing, isolation, and in some cases quarantine. Concerts, sporting events, and public gatherings have all been canceled. Weddings, graduations, celebrations and vacations have been put on hold. Many workers have been furloughed or laid off. Children are home from school. The economy seems to be crashing. Families are sequestered in their homes, and people are anxious.

Every day in the very small town where I live, I put a basket full of oranges out on my front porch with a sign saying, "Help yourself!"

The parents who walk by with their young children send their kids up the sidewalk and onto the porch to pick out an orange. We wave to one another through the window.

The double-meaning of the wording on my sign was unintentional, but I like it. Yes, we all need to help ourselves. However, I am constantly reminded that -- even in our isolation, we should not feel alone, and it is imperative that we help one another.