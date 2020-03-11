Amy for March 18

Many women in my new home seem to be single and are aggressive about finding a man. Several have invited me for drinks and dinner, and later suggested I spend the night.

Now, I have nothing against pretty women, and I enjoy their company, but I just don't want to get into a relationship.

How do I let them know I'm not interested in a serious relationship without hurting their feelings?

Gosh, some men I know might think they had died and gone to heaven. -- Not Looking

Dear Not Looking: Based on your story and other tales I'm hearing from the world of senior housing, I've come to the conclusion that the older generation really puts the "living" into "assisted living."

You may be misinterpreting the motives of the women at your complex.

Just because they come on to you and invite you to spend the night, it doesn't necessarily mean that they are looking for a serious relationship. You will learn this as you go.

If this sort of arrangement isn't to your liking (and it obviously isn't), you should respond with a version of, "Dottie, you're a dear and the casserole was wonderful, but I'm only looking for tennis partners."