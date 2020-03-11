Amy for March 20

All I can say is that there is no easy way to dump your family, certainly if in the course of leaving them you intend to also leave town.

When faced with such a monumental life choice, it is helpful to sit down with a counselor to discuss your intentions. Try this first.

Dear Amy: A long time ago, I broke off my engagement, and shortly afterward married another man. We were married for more than 30 years when he died of cancer.

Do you feel it would be inappropriate for me to try to contact my former fiance after 40 years? After I broke our engagement, we had no further contact.

I am curious as to where life has taken him. I would like to drop him a note and offer to meet him for coffee and conversation to catch up.

What is your opinion? -- Curious

Dear Curious: My opinion is that you are lonely for companionship and so you want to test the waters by returning to a familiar "lost love."

This is a completely understandable impulse. I've had it myself, which is why after my long-ago divorce I dated everyone I ever knew in college.