Amy for March 17

Dear Readers: Every year, I step away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks in order to work on other writing projects. I'll be back with fresh Q and A next week.

Dear Amy: I live within one of the most extremist liberal bastions in the country. Men here are minimized, ordered to the rear and, even more often, told precisely what we should think and do.

I am an active 63-year-old guy and have worked hard to get where I am. I wish to enjoy my life to the fullest by riding motorcycles up and down the coast and sea kayaking in open water.

Fortunately, I often am joined by much younger "Barbie doll" types. I have invited many women my age to join me, but I am hatefully told that I am an old fool to be seen with these much younger women.

Why do I have to live my life at the speed of smell just to satisfy these old, progressive, blue-haired biddies marching toward the end of their lives by becoming bingo captains at their church?

Is acting young and refusing to slow down to please the liberal slug-masters of my community wrong? -- Living My Life

Dear Living: As long as you stereotype people the way you do, you're going to get stereotyped, too.