Amy for March 27

Our son will be hurt knowing that we (capable of giving a generous gift) are invited, but he and his wife (scraping by while he is in school and she is teaching) are not (and they would have spent their "gifting" money on expenses for attending the wedding -- had they been invited).

Are we out of line to think that this is just bonkers?

The groom would much rather have his buddy (my son) and his wife at his wedding than us. We thought that this was weird.

Do we ask his parents to exclude us from the festivities and invite our son and his wife instead? Your thoughts? -- Invited

Dear Invited: It seems strange that the parents are communicating about the wedding guest list, instead of the groom and bride.

You imply that you have been invited because you can afford to give a gift. This seems an unkind assumption to make. And, of course, you could give a gift even if you hadn't been invited.

You should not dictate the guest list. You could try to clarify this by asking the parents, "Are you sure the marrying couple wouldn't rather have our son and his wife at the wedding, instead of us? If so, we totally understand."