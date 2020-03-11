Amy for March 21

To answer your question, I don't know if Lady Friend sees you as more than a friend. So, let's talk about you.

You and Lady Friend are acting like true gym rats. This is cheesy and sleazy, and you know it's wrong. So, interrupt this particular circuit. Recommit to your marriage and your workouts.

Dear Amy: Nine years ago, my daughter and her husband asked me to move with them into a new home.

I had been widowed for five years and they felt I should not be alone. (I am now 84 and in pretty good health).

We all got along very well until about six months ago, but I don't know why. Nothing was ever said openly. They purchased a lake house recently and spend weekends at that home. I am not invited (nor do I want to be). There are no children involved -- just the three of us. I do have a little dog that he seems to hate -- but I cannot give the dog away.

Lately I get the feeling that my son-in-law is not happy with our situation. He barely speaks to me and mumbles "good morning" or "good night."

I contribute to the household, pay rent, clean house, wash their clothes, take care of their dog, etc. I have spent thousands of dollars on this house and paid a third of the purchase price.