Amy for March 23

Dear Amy: Several years ago, I collaborated on a project with an outside contractor. Although there is a large age difference between us, we hit it off right away and enjoy a friendship and communicate frequently.

We always try to get together when we are within an hour's driving distance, so we can catch up in person. There is nothing like sitting across from a friend and breaking bread together. We will be in the same city next month and are making plans to get together for dinner.

In the past, greeting each other meant a big hug. In the age of COVID-19, what should we do now? A fist bump seems hardly adequate, but I certainly would not want to spread (or catch) the virus.

We also all have the need for human touch, and what is this going to do to us emotionally? I want to be smart -- not cavalier or hysterical.

I have to think other people also have this question. What's a person to do? -- Wondering