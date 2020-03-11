Amy for March 22

We still always find time to make love, so I don't know why she would go out seeking it from someone else. I just can't believe she would do this to me. I love her so much, she is my everything, and I don't know that I could go on without her. She is tearing me apart.

What should I do? -- Devastated

Dear Devasted: The first thing you should do is to NOT get married. Your fiancee's behavior and your response are the very essence of dysfunction. If you are correct and she is stepping out on you, this is a huge problem. Your declaration that you feel like you "have to record everything ... just to learn the truth" is chilling. Her counter-accusation that you hit her is potentially very dangerous for you.

Because of an escalation in behavior I sense in both of you -- and the seemingly toxic connection between you two -- it would be wisest for you to separate. Seek the support of close friends, family, and a professional counselor to help you deal with this loss and change.

