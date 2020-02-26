Amy for March 8

You have now chosen to engage in a relationship with a man who lives two hours away. This relationship is time-consuming and (I assume) you are devoting a lot of energy into trying to make it work.

You have been on your own since the age of 15. Are you expecting the same level of independence from your daughter?

I have news for you -- you could bring George Clooney over to the house and she wouldn't acknowledge him. She wants you right now.

In terms of "Bobby," here's what you know: He lives with his folks. He always has and -- if you two stay together -- he will expect you to, also.

Dear Amy: My wife and I have planned a very special 10-day tour of Europe with our granddaughter.

She lives across the country and despite the distance we are on very good terms. We want to use this trip as additional bonding.

I just learned that a friend of ours, independently and coincidentally, has booked the same tour to take with his wife and granddaughter. While this is nice, my wife and I do not want to spend every waking hour on the tour with them, or have our granddaughter spend every waking hour with their granddaughter, who she does not even know.

How do we tell them that we want separate bonding time?