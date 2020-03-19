Amy for March 24

I know I am being a little harsh, but I don't want to be around her or even talk to her because I don't want her telling him anything about me and my current boyfriend or our lives (when I was with him, this monster had me and family members in fear for our safety).

Should I try to talk to her about this? Is it OK to just walk away from her because of this?

Should I be going about this differently? -- Upset

Dear Upset: Your duty is to take care of yourself, and you seem to have done an admirable job.

Loyal friends will quite naturally not want to maintain a close friendship with an individual who has abused a friend.

Of course, it is possible that the man who abused you has cleaned up his act and changed in a dramatic way, but you should not risk your own well-being by testing this possibility.

You are wise to keep your distance from the person who abused you, as well as anyone else who is connected to him. You don't need to spend your own valuable emotional bandwidth trying to assess this situation from every angle -- you need only to protect yourself, and -- in this case, the best way to protect yourself is to keep your distance.