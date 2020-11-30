Amy for Nov. 30

Dear Amy: About eight weeks ago, we loaned our daughter and son-in-law $5,000 because they got themselves into a financial bind. They both make good money, but are bad money managers.

She promised to pay us back in a couple of weeks when they received their $5,000 deposit back from a house they had been renting.

Four weeks after the loan, we texted her to ask what the status of the loan was and she went ballistic on us, sending us a terrible text.

We haven’t heard from her since then. She sent us $2,000 recently, but there has been no other communication.

We are not sure how to handle this. — Perplexed

Dear Perplexed: The dynamic after loaning money to people often seems backward when the recipient responds to generosity with hostility or defensiveness, rather than with gratitude. I suppose that this is because the act of asking for money exposes a tender touchpoint. By asking, they are admitting that they have failed.

I suggest that you remain steadfast. Don’t bite the hook your daughter dangled with her rudeness; this was either consciously or unconsciously meant to distract you from the fact that she and her husband owe you a substantial amount.