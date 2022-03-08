Anderson: Call Putin's bluff

Each day as we continue to watch the world news on the situation in Ukraine, we can’t believe that this is happening. One man, from one country, has the Western world on its heels as he continues Russia’s relentless onslaught into Ukraine. And each day, we sit with our hands tied behind our backs doing nothing to bring this slaughter to an immediate halt. All because this man has invoked the possible nuclear option if the West tries to put any stop to this invasion by military force.

What happened to all the euphoria over the SALT I & SALT II treaties that were supposed to prevent the current situation from happening? As the previous administration pointed out, we got into some really bad treaties that put the USA behind the 8 ball. We had politicians and bureaucrats that gave away the farm and now we’re paying the price.

Growing up, the standard joke in my neighborhood was, “Gee, I can’t get a job, no one will hire me. I guess I’ll have to get into politics”. In retrospect, I guess it wasn’t that far off point after all.

Putin is a bully, but he is not deranged or unstable. He knows exactly what he is doing and so far the West has played right into his hand. But, as in the movie “A Christmas Story”, there are limits as to how far a bully can go. Ralphie was beaten up each day on his way to school until he finally had enough. He jumped on the bully and beat him into submission. And that is where we are today. It’s time to call Putin’s bluff. Ramp up our military as quickly as we can and don’t say a word about it. If the subject comes up, our answer is that it’s just some war game maneuvers. Then confront Putin and say any nuclear threat is a two way street and proceed to move our military into Ukraine to put an end to this tragedy.

Tom Anderson, Kenosha

