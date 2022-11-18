Andrew Joe Atkinson, 27, of Houston, Texas, faces charges of theft from a financial institution (between $500-$10,000), criminal damage to ATM/other machines, possession of burglarious tools, and drive or operate vehicle without consent.
Andrew Joe Atkinson
