Amanda Stokke and Dustin Heyden announce their engagement

Amanda Stokke and Dustin Heyden, of Wauwatosa, have announced their engagement.

Amanda is the daughter of Brad and Kathy Stokke of Brookfield, Wis., and Dustin is the son of Todd and Bette Heyden of Kenosha.

The future bride graduated from Wauwatosa East High School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Concordia University in Mequon with her Bachelor of Science Nursing, Masters of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner degrees. She is employed as a nurse practitioner at Ascensions Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee.

Her groom-to-be graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Rasmussen University in Rockford, Ill., with a Bachelor of Science in Philosophy and an Associates Degree in Nursing. He is employed as a nurse in the Emergency Department at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

They are planning a ceremony for July 23, 2023, in Whitefish, Montana. They will reside in Wauwatosa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0