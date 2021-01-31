 Skip to main content
Andreoli-Nierzwicki
Krystina Andreoli and Joseph Nierzwicki, both of Chicago, Illinois, have announced their engagement.  She is the daughter of Frank and Kelly Andreoli of Kenosha, Wisconsin; he is the son of Robert Nierzwicki of Elgin, Illinois and the late Diane Nierzwicki. 

The future bride graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and DePaul University in Chicago with her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and music education.  Krystina also received her masters degree in music education from DePaul.  She is employed as a music educator at Wilmette Junior High School and as an adjunct professor at DePaul University. 

Her groom graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Illinois and Loyola University in Chicago with his bachelors degree in biology, and from Creighton University’s School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska.  He is employed with Grand Dental in Franklin Park, Illinois. 

Krystina and Joseph are planning a ceremony for May 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva.  They will reside in Chicago. 

