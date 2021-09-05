Ronald and Sandra Hornung 60th anniversary

Ronald and Sandra Hornung, 1589 16th Ave., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family at a later date.

Ron and Sandra Mecikalski met at a Wausau Technical School dance in 1958. They lost contact after Sandra moved to Milwaukee for employment. They met again by coincidence at the Wausau Post Office while dropping off mail for their employers.

They dated for two years and were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wausau on Sept. 2, 1961. They lived in Alexandria, Va., while Ron was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Va., and have been Kenosha County residents for 58 years.

Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. He retired as an electrician from Johnson Wax in 1998 after 31 years. Sandra was mainly a homemaker, but also did office work for Montgomery Ward and Ladish. They are members of St. Peter's Catholic Church.

The Hornungs have three children: Rhonda (John) Nicholson of Nashville, Tenn.; Michael (Elisha) Hornung of Salt Lake City, Utah; and the late Brian Hornung. They also have five grandchildren.

They say the keys to a successful and lasting relationship are trust, faith and love of family.

