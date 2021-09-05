Skora 60th wedding anniversary

Rich and Jessie Skora of Bristol will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9.

Rich Skora met Jessie Day as freshmen at Central High School in Paddock Lake, graduating in 1958. They married on Sept. 9, 1061, at St. Scholastica Catholic Church (now Holly Cross) in Bristol.

They have three daughters: Ann Marie Day of Salem Lakes; Karen Jean Stewart (Greg) of Dallas, Texas; and Julie Lynn Skora of Lewisville, Texas. They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, all residing in Texas.

They moved back to their hometown of Bristol in 2018, after living in retirement in Eagle River, Wis., for 13 years.

Jessie graduated with a diploma from Columbia Hospital School of Nursing a few days before their wedding, became an R.N. and worked in many different specialties of nursing over a career of 45 years. She worked in Kenosha; Milwaukee; Dallas, Texas; and Ann Arbor Mich. While in Texas she attained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Texas at Arlington. She was active on state and local nursing organizations, also as a Brownie Scout leader with her daughters, a church catechist on church committees, a volunteer at a commission on aging (Vilas County, Wis.) and as a Daughters of the American Revolution chapter officer and member. She enjoys sewing, reading and jigsaw puzzles.